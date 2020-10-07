10 people displaced, puppies rescued after fire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Ten people were displaced after a house fire in north St. Louis Friday afternoon.
The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Drive, which is in the Lewis Place neighborhood, around 12:25 p.m. for a fire. No one was injured in the fire, a spokesperson said.
Firefighters provided life-saving care to 10 puppies that were rescued from the fire.
“Sometimes the rewards of this job are instantaneous,” the fire department said on Twitter.
OTHER LOCAL STORIES