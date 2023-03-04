'Rest easy Balko': St. Louis fire K-9 dies during search of Railway Exchange Building

The St. Louis Fire Department announced Saturday morning that Balko died while assisting St. Louis police with an investigation. The death was accidental.

ST. LOUIS — A canine with St. Louis Fire Department K-9 Search & Rescue Unit died Friday night while performing a search of the condemned Railway Exchange Building downtown.

The St. Louis Fire Department announced Saturday morning that its cadaver dog Balko died while assisting St. Louis police with an investigation. The death was accidental, St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said.

The 6-year-old Hanoverian Hound from Germany had been an in-service member of the fire department for 3 1/2 years. He was the department's only cadaver dog and had performed 9 successful searches with the department, Mosby said.

"Rest easy Balko, we'll take it from here," St. Louis Fire said in a statement posted to its social media pages.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the line of duty death of Balko, a member of @STLFireDept’s K-9 Search & Rescue Unit. Balko tragically died last night while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building.



The fire department did not give further details on the police investigation the Search and Rescue Unit was assisting with.

"Please keep a prayerful thought for Balko’s family, Firefighter Michael Sevener (Handler), his family, and the members of Engine House #1," the department said.

The 109-year-old Railway Exchange Building, located on 615 Olive St., once attracted thousands of shoppers every day.