St. Louis fire leaves 1 victim critically injured

The fire erupted at a building in the 2700 block of Semple Avenue early Tuesday morning.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a fire in north St. Louis.

The fire started in a building in the 2700 block of Semple Avenue early Tuesday morning. This is in St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, one person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

Fire officials have not released any further information.

This is a developing story that will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more details.