ST. LOUIS — One firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting an early morning fire in the 4800 block of Nebraska on Easter Sunday morning.



First responders arrived on the scene of a fire inside a 15-unit apartment building. Heavy fire and smoke were visible. Firefighters were able to rescue 7 people including one child, and two pets.



The injured firefighter was transported to the hospital. The fire department says the first responder will be alright.

Crews remain on scene investigating what started the fire.

