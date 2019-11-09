ST. LOUIS — Wednesday afternoon, a group of firefighters were honored for bravely rescuing four children from a fire.

The kids, all under the age of five, were left home alone when a fire broke out, trapping them inside back on Aug. 15th.

"This was an ordinary day, an ordinary fire in an ordinary building," said Chief Dennis Jenkerson

But on that ordinary day St. Louis firefighters were caught on camera producing extraordinary results.

"I looked down and the first baby was laying just inside the swing of the door so I scooped her up," said firefighter Patrick Ferguson.

Ferguson, Joshua Roth, Duane Greer and Chris Erb were part of the team that rescued four children left home alone when a fire started trapping them inside.

"We had no indication that there was anyone in there, but things change," explained Battalion Chief Duane Greer.

And on this day things were changing by the minute.

"What goes through your head when you find those kids alive? Oh excitement, you know because I've been on the other side of it too," explained Captain Chris Erb.

"When I found the kid she wasn't breathing, she wasn't alive so we worked her and the kid is about the same age as my son so there's a lot of emotion that comes with all of that," said firefighter Joshua Roth.

This Sept. 11, the whole team was honored for saving the lives of the four children.

"For this to happen on this particular day just makes it that much more meaningful," added Greer.