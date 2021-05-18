2 St. Louis firefighters injured during tugboat fire on Mississippi River

One firefighter was taken to the hospital where their vitals were stable; the other firefighter was treated on the scene

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis firefighters were injured while putting out a fire aboard a tugboat on the Mississippi River Tuesday morning.

The fire started in the engine room and spread to the second deck of the boat, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital where their vitals were stable. The other firefighter was treated on the scene. The department did not provide any details about the nature of their injuries.

After the fire was put out, firefighters worked to overhaul, ventilate and remove water from the boat.

It is not clear what started the fire.

Battalion 2 reports: Marine Unit 6 has two lines deployed; #fire knocked down. Companies are overhauling, ventilating, & dewatering the vessel.



Two firefighters injured. #EMS Medic 2 transported one non urgently in stable condition; second member was treated/released on scene. pic.twitter.com/pMKkuBkevI — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 18, 2021