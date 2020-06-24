City of St. Louis sees large increase in firework complaints this year

Last year, the city reported 197 calls for fireworks from May 1 to June 24. This year, the city reported 880

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has seen a large increase in firework-related complaints this year compared to last.

Last year, from May 1 to June 24, St. Louis had 197 calls about fireworks and this year, during the same time period, the city has seen 880 calls for fireworks.

But St. Louis is not the only city to see such a large increase – in fact, several other cities around the country are seeing major increases as well.

Boston reported a more than 2,000% increase in fireworks complaints and Chicago reported a 700% increase, according to NBC News.

New York reported more than 1,700 fireworks complaints in the first half of June, compared to 21 during the same time last year.

One reason for the increase in fireworks? The coronavirus.

Several fireworks events around the St. Louis area, and the country, have been canceled due to the pandemic – which could mean an increase in commercial-grade fireworks on the streets.

Consumer firework sales have soared across Missouri.

As of Friday, the Missouri Division of Fire Safety has issued 1,099 permits to seasonal retailers in counties where firework sales are legal.

Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said this is fewer permits than usual, but the department has noticed more consumer sales.

"There is a spike in people buying commercial fireworks,” Bean told 5 On Your Side. “So, even though our permits were down, there has been an uptick of people going out and so far, early on, it just started the 20th."

Fireworks are illegal in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

In states like New York, Illinois and Massachusetts – aerial fireworks are prohibited or require a permit.