Not in my neighborhood... Someone vandalized a MODOT construction site and left behind a note to explain. It happened sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning on I-44 at Tower Grove. Workers got to work and found their equipment wouldn’t start. The wires and high-pressure lines on a specialty machine were damaged. The vandal apparently fed up with the noise left behind this message: "7 a-m is too early. Please respect our neighborhood.” No arrests have been made. Replacement parts have to be ordered from overseas.

More than 100 students walked out last month... and many of them are expected to gather tonight at the Parkway School Board that is meeting tonight. The meeting is to address a racist video posted on Snapchat by Parkway Central Students over Spring Break. The school has since addressed the video saying it doesn’t represent the district and that diversity is their greatest strength. It’s not clear what the punishment was for the students, but they did not return to school after Spring Break.

A warning if you own a Fisher Price Rock N Play sleeper... Doctors want it to be recalled because it's linked to nearly three dozen baby deaths. Right now, The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price have only issued an alert not to use the product once infants are three months old or can turn over.

The Saint Louis Zoo got a shout-out... on national television this week, putting one of its lesser-known residents in the spotlight. Chelsea Clinton was on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ to discuss her new book ‘Don’t Let Them Disappear,’ which is about endangered animals. She was fresh off a trip to the Saint Louis Zoo where she got up close with a hellbender, one of the endangered animals the zoo is trying to help.

The Cardinals pulled off a win... against the Dodgers last night in the season’s first 6:45 start game. The team has shifted the start times a half hour earlier for weeknight games during the month's school is in session after they say a survey of the fan base showed they prefer earlier start times for Monday-Thursday games. Cards beat the Dodgers 4 to 0.

