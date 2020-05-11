Community food drive to honor fallen St. Louis police officer

Officer Bohannon, 29, was killed in the line of duty in August

ST. LOUIS — There will be a food drive later this month in honor of fallen St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon.

Bohannon, 29, was killed in the line of duty in August in south St. Louis. Bohannon served more than three years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The FBI St. Louis Citizens Academy Alumni Association is partnering with the St. Louis Area Foodbank for the food drive that will begin on Nov. 17 and end on Nov. 24.

The list of donation locations is available by clicking here and will be updated throughout the food drive.

Monetary donations may be made by clicking here; a spokesperson said to indicate your gift is in memory of Officer Bohannon. You will also find the list of the recommended food and personal care items to donate.

All metro area law enforcement organizations – and all other interested organizations -- can request a collection barrel by contacting Jordan Brennan, Product Donation Coordinator, St. Louis Area Foodbank at 314-292-5391 or email jbrennan@stlfoodbank.org. The Foodbank will arrange free drop-off and pick-up of the barrels at your location.

Officer Bohannon is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. His three children are younger than 10 years old.