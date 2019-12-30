ST. LOUIS — "Why doesn’t everyone visit St. Louis, Missouri? And frankly, move there? As American cities go, it’s as vibrant, diverse and hip as it gets."

That's how Forbes' excerpt about the Gateway City starts in the publication's "US Travel: 25 Best Places To Visit In 2020" list.

Marcia DeSanctis, a writer for Vogue, Travel + Leisure and other publications, chose St. Louis, highlighting the city's museums, the Missouri Botanical Garden and Gateway Arch as headlining attractions for the "cool city with class."

As far as food goes, DeSanctis gave shout outs to Rooster, Blood and Sand and Clementine's Creamery, as well as Botanical Heights favorites Nixta and Olio.

And what would a write-up about St. Louis be without a mention of the Stanley Cup Champion Blues?

St. Louis wasn't the only Missouri spot to make the list. The final spot on the list went to The Ozarks. That section mentions Big Cedar Lodge, Silver Dollar City and Marvel Cave.

Click here to see the full list.

