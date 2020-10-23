Hayrides in Forest Park begin on Friday

Hayrides are offered on Friday and Saturday nights on fall weekends

ST. LOUIS — Hayrides and bonfires begin in Forest Park on Friday.

The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry offers hayrides in Forest Park on Friday and Saturday nights on fall weekends beginning on Oct. 23 through Nov. 21. You can choose for the hayride to begin at 7 or 7:15 p.m.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, reservations are for one wagon - not a space on a wagon - according to Forest Park Forever's website.

It costs $200 for a wagon of up to a maximum of 10 people.

You also cannot walk up and rent a space on the wagon. Tractors will pull the wagons and leave from Faulkner and Wells Drive. The ride lasts about 45 minutes. Your group will then return to the area where a bonfire is waiting, which will last 30 minutes.

You can bring items to roast at the bonfire, you can bring alcoholic beverages, however, no glass containers allowed. Alcohol is not allowed on the hayride wagon.

Hayrides go on rain or shine. Due to COVID-19, no early socializing is permitted.

How to reserve a wagon

Call the Permit Section of the Parks Department at 314-289-5330. Check from available dates and times. Please choose another date and time if your first request is not available. Obtain payment detail and information from the Park Department staff. If you need an ADA wagon, request at time of reservation. Rental fee is $200 payable by check or money order, made payable to City of St Louis.