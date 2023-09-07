St. Louis the fourth most underrated city in the nation, survey says

Do you agree?

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis is filled with underdog stories.

We can never forget the "walk-off" Cardinals comebacks and the Blues' last-second goals. In the early days of the city, the historic Hill Neighborhood transformed from a mining camp to a self-supporting community. Electric workers staged the second-longest sit-down strike on record, and won.

A recent survey, however, says the city itself is an underdog in its own right.

St. Louis ranked the fourth most underrated city in the country, according to a recent survey from real estate brokerage Home Bay. The city jumped a whopping 42 spots from the brokerage's 2022 survey to land just behind Seattle, Tampa and Charlotte on the underrated list.

"Visitors will find St. Louis has plenty of things to do, including blues clubs, breweries, museums, and championship-winning sports teams," the survey said. "Yet affordability is the main draw, with a cost of living that’s 5% lower than the studied-city average and a typical home price that’s 44% less than average."

The top 10 most underrated cities in the country were as followed:

Seattle Tampa Charlotte St. Louis Boston Austin Birmingham Baltimore San Jose Atlanta

Even though St. Louis earned one of the top rankings for underrated cities, Missouri did not earn one of the top rankings for underrated states. Colorado, Wyoming and Tennessee earned the top underrated states according to the survey's respondents, with Missouri not even appearing in the top 10.

The survey also ranked the top 10 most overrated cities in the country, including:

New York Los Angeles San Francisco Chicago Washington, D.C. Tampa Las Vegas Atlanta Dallas Boston

Top St. Louis headlines