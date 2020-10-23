Where to get free firewood in St. Louis

The City of St. Louis will offer free firewood at three spots beginning Nov. 9

ST. LOUIS — Looking to have a bonfire at home this season?

St. Louis city residents can get free firewood at three locations beginning Nov. 9.

Forest Park -- Lower Muny Parking Lot

O'Fallon Park -- North of picnic site No. 4

Carondelet Park -- Compost and recycling site off Holly Hills Drive

The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry said all of the available wood comes from the removal of dead and/or structurally damaged and dangerous trees from city streets and parks. A spokesperson said daily firewood supply is not guaranteed, but wood is generally dropped off at the three sites Monday through Friday when available.

The wood will be available on a first come, first serve basis. It will be available until the first week of March 2021.

Anyone who needs more information can contact the city's forestry division directly at 314-613-7200.