You can get information about St. Louis' free summer camps and a free gun lock at these events

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis parents looking for a free option for summer camp this year will also have a chance to get a free gun lock.

Starting Monday, parents can sign their children up for one of the city's free summer camps. To get a better idea of what to expect at the various summer camps, parents are invited to open house events this week to meet recreation center staff and preview programming.

“The Recreation Division is ready to help make this summer the best it can be for children and families, and I encourage everyone to drop by their neighborhood recreation center this week to check out all the programs we offer and meet our dedicated staff,” Recreation Division Commissioner Evelyn Rice-Peebles said in a press release.

The open house events are as follows:

Marquette Recreation Center, 4025 Minnesota Ave.

Tuesday, April 5, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

12th & Park Recreation Center, 1410 S. Tucker Blvd.

Tuesday, April 5, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wohl Recreation Center, 1515 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

Thursday, April 7, 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Buder Recreation Center, 2900 Hickory St.

Thursday, April 7, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tandy Recreation Center, 4206 Kennerly Ave.

Friday, April 8, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Camp registration opens Monday, and residents can register online at stlcityrec.recdesk.com or over the phone at 314-289-5320.