ST. LOUIS — It's an affliction that may lead to lots of gloating and screaming three unmistakable words - Let's Go Blues!

It's Blues fever, and St. Louis has it bad.

With their win against the Minnesota Wild Sunday afternoon, they've now won 10 straight and are just a few points away from being ranked second in the Central Division.

"It’s just fun to go into other team’s buildings that are in our division and just beat up on them. I love it," says Steve Freie.

Steve said he's been watching the Note play with his pals from high school for decades, and for them, it doesn't get much better than this.

The team has turned the corner from last place in the league to winning ten in a row.

"I’ve been a fan basically my whole life and watching the turnaround they’ve had this year has just been unbelievable," he said.

Blues Fever isn't just contagious at local sports bars, it's rampant at the Affton Ice Rink.

Young fan Caden McGurk is also feeling the heat.

"We’re fore-checking good. We have a good team, good depth, our young guys are showing up, putting up points," said McGurk.

If Caden sounds like he knows what he's talking about, it's because he does.

"It’s just a fun sport," he said.

When Caden isn't on the ice in Affton, his dad or brother usually is.

He says, just watching the Blues surge right now, is inspiring his team to do the same.

"It makes me feel like we can really do better and keep winning because my team is undefeated," McGurk said.

Caden is confident the Blues can go the distance.

Steve is a little more cautious.

"I’m not ready to say that quite yet. I like the way they’re playing. If they continue playing like this, there isn’t anybody they can’t beat," Freie said.

They're both hopeful this fever doesn't break anytime soon.

The Blues return home to face the Montreal Maple Leafs Tuesday night at 7 p.m.