ST. LOUIS – We already knew this, but USA Today confirmed it…
St. Louis has the best beer scene in America, according to USA Today Readers’ Choice 2019!
A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.
Here’s what they said -
‘Large German and Irish populations, plenty of water and rail connections pretty much destined St. Louis to have a thriving beer scene. The city is not only home to Anheuser-Busch, the world's largest brewer, but a host of other craft breweries and pubs the likes of 4 Hands, Urban Chestnut and Schlafly. The 50 taps at 21st Street Brewer’s Bar give beer lovers a chance to sample many local brews in one spot, while the popular Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar boasts a beer list of more than 200 labels.’
Here are the top 10
St. Louis - Missouri
Grand Rapids - Michigan
Richmond - Virginia
Milwaukee - Wisconsin
Fort Collins - Colorado
Asheville - North Carolina
Philadelphia - Pennsylvania
Chicago - Illinois
Denver - Colorado
Cleveland - Ohio