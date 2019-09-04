ST. LOUIS – We already knew this, but USA Today confirmed it…

St. Louis has the best beer scene in America, according to USA Today Readers’ Choice 2019!

A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

Here’s what they said -

‘Large German and Irish populations, plenty of water and rail connections pretty much destined St. Louis to have a thriving beer scene. The city is not only home to Anheuser-Busch, the world's largest brewer, but a host of other craft breweries and pubs the likes of 4 Hands, Urban Chestnut and Schlafly. The 50 taps at 21st Street Brewer’s Bar give beer lovers a chance to sample many local brews in one spot, while the popular Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar boasts a beer list of more than 200 labels.’

Here are the top 10

St. Louis - Missouri

Grand Rapids - Michigan

Richmond - Virginia

Milwaukee - Wisconsin

Fort Collins - Colorado

Asheville - North Carolina

Philadelphia - Pennsylvania

Chicago - Illinois

Denver - Colorado

Cleveland - Ohio