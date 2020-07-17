Charles Glenn performs for St. Louis health care workers

The former voice of the St. Louis Blues, Charles Glenn sang to front line workers at Mercy Hospital

ST. LOUIS — Some health care workers in St. Louis got quite the performance Friday afternoon.

He unveiled his rendition of Elton John’s, ‘I’m Still Standing.’

"The health care workers have given us so much in the last several months during this pandemic. This is my small way of thanking them for everything they have done and continue to do. I am honored to salute the healthcare workers of Mercy Hospital and their bravery, determination and endurance," Glenn said.

Glenn is now managed by Contemporary Productions.

"Contemporary is proud to be a part of Charles Glenn's tribute to the health care workers at Mercy," said Steve Schankman, president, Contemporary Productions. "When the world seemed to be on pause due to the COVID-19 outbreak, health care workers were on the frontline fighting a pandemic like no other in our lifetime. Their dedication and selflessness have made a huge difference in the overall response to the pandemic."

Of course the performance ended with ‘Gloria.’

Glenn retired as Blues Anthem singer after the Stanley Cup Final in 2019.

He was the voice of Blues anthems for 19 years. Glenn previously said he has been battling multiple sclerosis for several years.

FULL VIDEO