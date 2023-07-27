Beating the heat around St. Louis

A lot of outdoor events still went on as planned Thursday with some extra measures in place.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — People and organizations have been doing everything they can to stay cool during the excessive heat.

The St. Louis Fire Department opened up a hose outside City Park for soccer fans headed to the match.

Across town, we caught up with some people braving the heat at the St. Louis Zoo.

“Well as you can see I didn’t do so well in the heat but cold water, hat, and shade are the best I can do,” a zoogoer said.

Which is exactly what is prescribed for the animal keepers too.

“We make sure that they're hydrated. They have access to water. We make sure that they kind of slow down in the hot part of the day, and make sure that they're wearing very cool clothing. Many of them are also working inside,” St. Louis Zoo Curator Dr. Edward Spevak said.

They try to make sure all the animals are as comfortable as possible too.

“We make sure they have cool pools. We may give them ice blocks to have fun with and cool off. Many of them also have shade or additional shade structures for those areas. And then many of them also have access to inside holding under these extremely hot days,” Spevak said.

Animals at the zoo either stuck to the shade or hung out in their pools on Thursday while zoo spectators found some shade or at least filled up at water stations.

“Don't overexert yourself if you feel you’re having a bit of heat stress or you feel heat stress. We do have medics on the zoo grounds,” Spevak said.

They’re not the only ones affected by the heat it’s a difficult time for those living on the streets or without a home.

“People without homes suffer from health conditions that often make them even more vulnerable to the heat. So if you have a chronic health condition or substance use disorder, that makes it difficult for you to regulate your body temperature,” Saint Louis University Professor Tim Huffman said.

Cooling centers like the St. Patricks Center have been a helpful resource for many and in extremely hot temps it's a good idea to check on your neighbors even the ones without homes.

“If it looks like they're having a heat-related injury, call 911 and don't leave until the ambulance gets there. Make sure that they get care,” Huffman said.