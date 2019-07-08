ST. LOUIS — Have you noticed a lot more spiders around your house this time of year? The experts at Rottler Pest and Lawn said it’s because of the St. Louis heat.

“Spiders are really stimulated by the temperatures,” Jay Everitt, Rottler Pest and Lawn.

It’s something about the hot temperatures that get spiders up and active. Spiders have a lot of moisture in their body, so during this part of the year they look for cool environments.

There are two spiders you need to be on the lookout for. Brown recluses are about the size of a quarter and can be anywhere from tan to brown. They like to hide inside typically in basements, closets and even shoes.

Black widows are black with a red spot. They like to hang out outside; in garages, sheds or in the yard. They may bite if they feel threatened.

“Not everyone has the same reaction to a bite,” Everitt said.

“If you have something suspicious, painful, the wound is caving in on itself; that’s when I would seek medical attention.”

The experts recommend buying glue boards or spray from the hardware store. If you really have a problem, you will need an exterminator.