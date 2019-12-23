ST. LOUIS — We now know what can happen when more than 150 restaurants and businesses in the area come together to make a difference for four deserving families.

On Sunday, St. Louis Hero Network announced their Fall Night for the Fallen raised $40,000 in one night.

The families of Illinois State Police Trooper Nick Hopkins, North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf, Firefighter Paramedic Chris Moore and Fire Captain Jake Ringering will share the proceeds from the event.

The restaurants, bars and businesses around the St. Louis area donated part of their proceeds from Oct. 23 to the families.

"Words cannot express how thankful we are for each restaurant, bar, shop, or business that took part in this event with no intention other than to help the families of our fallen first responders. We also would like to personally thank each and every individual that chose to support those businesses on October 23rd during our event," the post said Sunday night.

