ST. LOUIS — Michael Guempel isn’t your average high school student.

He was recently accepted to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which is one of the most prestigious schools in America, Gateway Science Academy said. MIT has recently been ranked #1 university in the nation. His financial aid award letter said that he received $74,129 in scholarships to cover all his college expenses.

5 On Your Side’s Rene Knott talked with Guempel.

He’s now a senior, but when he started showing his smarts as a freshman. He took AP calculus with the seniors.

Eventually, he was no longer challenged in math, so he took a class at Washington University. He took calculus 3 and had the highest GPA in class.

