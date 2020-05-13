8 St. Louis area high schools to have drive-in graduation ceremonies

The ceremonies at the POWERplex will have a combined total of 2,700 graduates and more than 3,500

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Class of 2020 at eight high schools will graduate in an unconventional way: a drive-in.

Ferguson-Florissant, Marquette, Lafayette, Rockwood Summit, Eureka, North County Christian, the St. Charles Christian Home Educators and McCluer/McCluer North High Schools have all scheduled graduation ceremonies at the POWERplex, the former site of St. Louis Mills Mall.

The ceremonies will have a combined total of 2,700 graduates and more than 3,500 guests to witness the milestones, according to a press release from the POWERplex.

Families will stay in their vehicles to watch the ceremonies on Jumbotrons and listen to the audio on their car radios.

This is the schedule:

North County Christian School: May 29, 5 p.m.

St. Charles Christian Home Educators: May 29, 8 p.m.

Ferguson-Florissant: May 31, 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Marquette High: June 1, 7 p.m.

Eureka High: June 2, 7 p.m.

Rockwood Summit High: June 3, 7 p.m.

Lafayette High: June 4, 7 p.m.

SHARE (St. Louis Homeschooling Activities, Resources & Encouragement),: June 6, 11 a.m.

“We are working closely with the St. Louis County Public Health Department to make certain everything is done safely and everyone is socially distanced. But these graduations will prove that 'safe' and 'amazing' can co-exist. These commencements are going to be amazing productions,” said Dan Buck, president of the POWERplex.

Schnucks Markets is teaming with U.S. Bank and more than a dozen area companies to organize and fund the event.

“These seniors have lost so much because of COVID-19. When we heard about this safe and incredible alternative, we knew Schnucks needed to be a part of it,” said Todd Schnuck, Chairman of Schnucks Markets which is the Platinum Partner of this enormous community project. “Just like in our stores, these are times that require innovative solutions."

A team of local live event companies, including Fogarty Services, Klance Unlimited, Brought 2U Media, MVP Security and Valet and Big Sports Properties are working together, the release said.

The events will be held on the former St. Louis Mills Mall parking lot, which will soon be transformed into a youth sports complex. It's located at 5555 St. Louis Mills.