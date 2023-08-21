'He is every parent's worst nightmare' | Prosecutors ask judge to keep suspected St. Louis Hills child predator behind bars

Haji Gul Osmani, 34, has lived in St. Louis since December 2021 when he arrived from Afghanistan with his wife and four children.

ST. LOUIS — For more than three weeks, Haji Gul Osmani has been in an isolated cell at the City Justice Center, and after some of his fellow inmates learned about the allegations against him in court Monday, bailiffs handed them tissues to wipe tears from their eyes.

The 34-year-old was arrested July 28, after police say he snatched a 6-year-old boy with special needs from his bike in an alley behind his home and sexually assaulted him. This attack allegedly occurred at about 5 p.m. July 23, a Sunday afternoon when multiple people were outside doing yardwork in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Osmani is also charged with assaulting a 12-year-old boy the week before, who told police Osmani put him in a headlock while he was playing at Francis Park, but he got away from him.

The other inmates in court Monday teared up as Assistant Circuit Attorney Jeremy Crowley read impact statements from the victim’s families, as well as details about what the victims told police about their attacks.

The parents of the 12-year-old victim told the court Osmani stalked their child and waited until he was away from his friends.

The 6-year-old's mother said her son still wants nothing to do with his new bike but has bravely told the court he wanted to tell the world what happened to him so it doesn't happen to another child.

Crowley told the court, "By the grace of God, the 12-year-old victim got away," but the 6-year-old was much "smaller and weaker" and could not escape.

“He is the definition of a danger to the community and what happened is every parent’s worst nightmare,” Crowley told Judge Lynne Perkins.

Osmani’s private attorney, Ellsworth Ware, told the court his client has a wife and four children of his own – the youngest of whom is 1 year old. He said Osmani and his family came to the United States from Afghanistan in December 2021, and members of his family would be willing to give the court their passports so Osmani could be placed on house arrest while waiting for his trial.

Ultimately, Perkins denied Osmani’s bond and remanded him back to isolation.

The judge also explained why it took more than three weeks for Osmani to have his day in court.

Osmani was arrested on July 28, and his first court hearing was supposed to be on July 31. The courts discovered Pashto is his primary language, so he would need an interpreter – a task that proved more time-consuming than originally expected.

That hearing was continued to Aug. 7, when, again, the court could not find an interpreter. Prosecutors and Osmani’s attorney agreed to postpone the hearing until Monday.

Two interpreters attended Monday’s hearing, but it began nearly 2 ½ hours after it was scheduled because Osmani’s attorney did not arrive on time. One of the interpreters had to leave due to another hearing – and the backup interpreter stepped in.

5 On Your Side legal analyst and retired federal Judge Nannette Baker called delays of three weeks for a bond hearing “unreasonable.”

“He’s not been apprised of any of those rights,” Baker said.

During her time on the bench, Baker recalled an example of a case involving the need for an interpreter in which police used the suspect’s sister to translate for him. She later claimed her brother did not tell police he understood his rights, so she was forced to suppress that evidence.

“A certified interpreter is sworn, is trained to correctly interpret the proceedings and so it is critically important that the person who does the interpreting be certified,” Baker said.

In Osmani’s case, police asked the FBI to recommend someone to translate for him during his interrogation. Court documents state he confessed to the crimes through an interpreter.

In court Monday, his attorney said he plans to plead not guilty to all four charges against him.

Ware also said his client’s Afghan community is “just as concerned about safety for their community” as the American community is - when telling the judge his client should be placed on house arrest with family members.

He said his client has not had any prior issues with law enforcement during the nearly two years he has lived in this country and he was not sure whether Osmani is an immigrant or a refugee.

Osmani’s family members did not attend the hearing.

Ware said he wanted Osmani to remain in custody without bond for several reasons: he is a danger to the community; prosecutors said they had a significant amount of evidence against him; and according to the victim impact statements, the victims would not feel safe knowing he had been released.

Osmani will have a second bond hearing on Aug. 29 in which he can argue for his release as he awaits trial.