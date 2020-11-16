St. Louis Holocaust Museum breaks ground on $21 million expansion

The museum also revealed its new name in honor of the family of a local philanthropist and Holocaust survivor

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Holocaust Museum broke ground Sunday on a $21 million expansion that will quadruple the size of its existing facility.

The museum also revealed its new name; it will now be called St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum in honor of the family of Gloria Kaplan Feldman, a local philanthropist and Holocaust survivor.

The institution is one of 22 Holocaust museums in the United States, according to a press release. The 35,000-square-foot new expansion, set to open in mid-2022, will replace the existing facility on Millstone Campus Drive in Creve Coeur.

The project features environmentally controlled archive space that will protect and preserve more than 12,000 artifacts, a new space to display temporary exhibitions and a multipurpose room for programs and community events that can seat up to 250 people. There will also be a space for onsite research by students and scholars.

Kaplan Feldman, the museum's new namesake, grew up in Lithuania and moved to St. Louis in 1949 with her parents and brother. Her other brothers, grandparents, and most of her extended family were murdered in the Holocaust.

“One of my mom’s lifelong dreams was to enhance Holocaust education in the St. Louis region,” said her daughter Cheryle Atkin. “My family is honored to have the new museum named after my mom.”

The new museum was made possible in part by a $750,000 grant by a $750,000 challenge grant from National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the human endeavor. It also received support from the local community and corporations such as Centene, J.E & L.E. Mabee Foundation, Enterprise, Barnes Jewish Hospital, and the Bellwether Foundation.

“We’re honored by the support we have received from the many individuals, corporations, and foundations,” said chairperson of the museum’s capital campaign Carol Staenberg. “The goal of our institution is to make sure we tell the story of the Holocaust and its lessons. We look forward to maintaining its relevance well into the 21st century so even more Missourians and visitors from all over can study and learn from the brutality of the Holocaust.”