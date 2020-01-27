ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center will soon triple its space in west St. Louis County.

The museum made the announcement Monday, which is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The $18-million project will be built on the Millstone Campus, which is near Lindbergh Boulevard and Schuetz Road. The plan will expand the existing facility to 35,000 square feet, which will provide more space to engage students from area schools and host more lectures, films and other events. A new multipurpose space will be able to seat up to 250 people.

“Using the lessons of the Holocaust to address bias, bigotry and hate is important locally, nationally and around the world," said Sandra Harris, Executive Director of the Holocaust Museum & Learning Center. "This significant community asset will be expanded to enable us to facilitate critical conversations with more people in our community to inspire dialogue and actionable positive change.”

Museum officials said the plans include interactive exhibits, programming and spaces for self-reflection.

About 30,000 people visit the museum every year, a press release said. Officials are hopeful with the expansion it’ll become a regional destination for people to learn about the history of the Holocaust and related issues that still exist today.

“This project addresses the fundamental issue of every generation — that of human rights and how we treat each other,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. “These lessons are important regardless of a person’s race, religion or ethnicity. Our society is increasingly diverse, both locally and globally, so learning to embrace differences and live together harmoniously is as important today as ever. The Museum is a beacon of hope — we are fortunate to have it in St. Louis.”

Groundbreaking is scheduled for May. The project is expected to be finished in late 2021.

