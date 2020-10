There was heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in South St. Louis Monday afternoon.

Initially, there was heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof of the two-story home. Within about 30 minutes, firefighters were able to extinguish most of the flames.

There were no reports of injuries and everyone in the house made it out save and was accounted for by first responders.