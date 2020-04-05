Thinking about having a house party in St. Louis? Airbnb says think again

Airbnb said if someone is caught throwing a house party at one of its listings, it’ll ban those guests

ST. LOUIS — Airbnb has a warning for guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Airbnb said while it empowers its hosts to set house rules on events and parties that are appropriate for their communities during the pandemic, public health must come first.

It said it will not allow for hosts to authorize parties and events in regions where current public health mandates prohibit events and gatherings.

St. Louis city and St. Louis County remain under stay-at-home orders.

“While Governor Parson’s revised executive order notes plans to gradually reopen parts of the state, he also made clear that social distancing and bans on gatherings remain in effect, meaning our new policy means we are not allowing any type of party in St. Louis until further notice,” a press release from Airbnb said.

Airbnb said if someone is caught throwing a house party at one of its listings, it’ll ban those guests. It will also be cooperating with police in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates.

“We have reinforced this policy by temporarily disabling the “event-friendly” search filter, which is typically used so that guests can seek out venues for responsible parties and gatherings. We continue to temporarily remove the "parties and events allowed” rule from the house rules of any St. Louis listings that formerly authorized parties,” a press release said.

For the latest information on Airbnb’s COVID-19 responses, click here