MoDOT to close large stretch of I-64 near downtown St. Louis this weekend

Both directions of I-64 between I-44 and Grand Boulevard will be closed from Feb. 26-March 1

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation will close a busy stretch of Interstate 64 heading into and out of downtown St. Louis at the end of the month for a bridge demolition.

Both directions of I-64 will be closed between Grand Boulevard and Interstate 44. The closure is expected to stretch from Feb. 26-March 1.

Drivers should consider I-44 or Interstate 70 to get into the City of St. Louis, MoDOT said. Drivers should also consider using Interstate 270 or Interstate 255 to get into Illinois.

MoDOT crews will start by closing the ramp from westbound I-64 to Market Street at 10 a.m. Thursday to stage equipment for demolishing the Ewing Bridge.

Crews will start closing ramps in both directions of I-64 between Grand and I-44 starting at 6:30 p.m., including the ramps from Broadway, 10th Street and 14th Street. Crews will start closing lanes in both directions of I-64 at 7 p.m., with all lanes being closed by 8 p.m.

Detour routes for the closure will be marked, MoDOT said.

Eastbound drivers will use Market/Bernard, Jefferson, Cass and Interstate 70 to detour. Westbound drivers will use I-44, Jefferson and Market as detours.

Interstate lanes as well as entrance and exit ramps are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, March 1. One eastbound lane between Compton and Ewing will remain closed until late July when Ewing reopens.

For more information on the demolition, visit MoDOT's website.

