Several rescued from cars as Interstate 70 remains closed in St. Louis due to flooding from water main break

ST. LOUIS — A portion of Interstate 70 in St. Louis is closed after a water main break left parts of it flooded Saturday night.

As of 7:30 p.m. westbound and eastbound lanes of the interstate are closed near Union Boulevard. According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the water main break is off Bircher Boulevard.

St. Louis' water department is on scene to begin repairs. A boil order has not been issued as of now, a spokesperson said. Officials are asking people to avoid the area as crews work to repair the water main break.

Video captured by a 5 On Your Side photojournalist showed several cars going through the water before it was closed down.

Missouri Department of Transportation traffic cameras show traffic being backed up as the water started to flood the interstate.

The St. Louis Fire Department said a woman and her four children were rescued from the car in the photo below on the interstate. Captain Mosby also said several occupants from another vehicle were rescued and several other vehicles were trapped in the water.

.@STLFireDept members #rescued a family of five (incl four children) from the passenger vehicle trapped by rising water EB I-70, just east of Union.



The family was assessed by #EMS; cold exposure; no transports.



The Water Dept is on scene; possibly a 20” water main ruptured. pic.twitter.com/bTIFyQzW45 — Garon Patrick Mosby (@GaronMosby) January 24, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.