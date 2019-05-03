ST. LOUIS – If you’re a foodie and live in St. Louis – you’re in the right spot!

And if you’ve never been to St. Louis and love food… you should probably plan a trip!

According to Yelp, St. Louis is the second-best destination for foodies. San Francisco, California took the top spot.

‘This Midwest hot spot holds a wealth of to-die-for eateries. From the s’mores French toast at Half and Half and the gaucho steak at Olive + Oak, the Gateway City’s food scene has something to offer for every meal,’ Yelp said.

Yelp’s data science team looked at several different factors. The team compared cities’ new restaurants, looked at ratings, reviews, cuisine diversity and percentage of food photos, to reveal where Yelpers love to eat right now.

