ST. LOUIS — Local union janitors have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract after months of negotiations.
The union is set to vote on the contract in the coming days.
The agreement comes after the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 on Thursday voted to authorize a strike, preparing to walk off their jobs if negotiations for better wages and benefits were to stall.
RELATED: Thousands of St. Louis janitors prepared to strike for wage increase
Workers say they're struggling to support their families on an average of $11 an hour. They're asking for better pay as part of a larger effort for a $15 minimum wage called One St. Louis.
Members of SEIU Local 1 gathered last week in downtown St. Louis for a protest, where 17 people, including St. Louis alderwoman Megan Green, were arrested for impeding traffic.
More local stories:
- 'It will be like Timothy McVeigh' | Man plotted to bomb Warren County Courthouse, police say
- Winter wake-up call: Snow expected this week after record highs
- Metro East dispensary launching shuttle service to help ease parking problems
- 'These vans are critical for us' | Catalytic converters stolen from St. Louis nonprofit helping children and adults with disabilities
- Carjacking suspects found within 30 minutes in St. Louis