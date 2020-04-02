ST. LOUIS — Local union janitors have reached a tentative agreement for a new contract after months of negotiations.

The union is set to vote on the contract in the coming days.

The agreement comes after the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 on Thursday voted to authorize a strike, preparing to walk off their jobs if negotiations for better wages and benefits were to stall.

Workers say they're struggling to support their families on an average of $11 an hour. They're asking for better pay as part of a larger effort for a $15 minimum wage called One St. Louis.

Members of SEIU Local 1 gathered last week in downtown St. Louis for a protest, where 17 people, including St. Louis alderwoman Megan Green, were arrested for impeding traffic.

