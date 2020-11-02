ST. LOUIS — Actress and St. Louis native Jenna Fischer is giving back to one local nonprofit in a big way.

As a part of her experience as an honorary captain for the 2020 All-Star Game, she was able to pick a charity to receive a $10,000 donation through the NHL.

She chose Girls on the Run St. Louis.

Girls on the Run made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning with a video from Fischer.

“I’m really excited to be able to share this gift with you because I admire and love the work you’re doing, so keep up the good work,” Fischer said in the video.

Girls on the Run St. Louis is a program aimed at inspiring girls to be healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum, according to its website.

“Girls on the Run is about building strong, confident girls," said executive director Courtney Berg. "We focus on the whole girl, emotional, physical and mental health.”

Berg said the donation will go toward scholarships for the upcoming spring season.

“Jenna has a personal connection to the organization and embodies what we’re teaching our girls,” Berg said. “Jenna’s sister is a Girls on the Run coach and her niece has participated in the program. She has seen and heard and knows firsthand the impact of the program.”

She said the donation is an honor and also a surprise.

“It’s a huge honor and it’s exciting for our girls right now because this will make the program possible for so many girls,” she said.

