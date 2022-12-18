St. Louis Jewish community counters 'darkness through light' with Hanukkah celebrations

This year, the Jewish holiday feels even more important as anti-Semitism continues to rise nationwide.

ST. LOUIS — Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah and the Jewish community is coming together to kick off the festivities nationwide.

This year, the Jewish holiday feels even more important as anti-Semitism continues to rise across the country.

In light of recent anti-Semitic comments, St. Louis leaders said it simply reminds them to cling to their beliefs.

"Hanukkah is a very joyous event," Executive Director Rabbi Yosef Landa of the Chabad of Greater St. Louis said. "The main observance of Hanukkah is with the lighting of the menorah, that's why it's called the festival of lights."

Landa with Chabad of Greater St. Louis held a Hanukkah event Sunday morning.

"Hopefully tonight, which is the kindling of the first night of Hanukkah, they can do it with their own menorah at home," he said.

Nearly 500 people hammered and painted their own menorahs, enjoyed latkes, and played with dreidels ahead of the first night of Hanukkah.

"We'll just light candles, have Latke's, play a little Dreidel, and open some gifts for the first night," Mother Jaime Nissenbaum said.

She helped her two kids make their very first menorahs Sunday and talked about the importance of events and spaces like this.

"In our religion, we don't see it everywhere. There's not like Christmas trees everywhere. In this way, they actually get an event that's centered around Hanukkah," she said.

Another thing unseen is the heaviness of recent anti-Semitic comments, such as social media posts from rapper Kanye West.

"I think the Jewish community's response, the best response, the strongest response, is a love of Judaism," Landa said.

He also said having this open space to celebrate is crucial now more than ever.

"That's the opposite of the antisemitism is being pro-Jewish, and celebrating your Judaism in an opened and revealed, and in the greatest celebration possible. That's the best response to the haters," he said.

After all, he said the best way to counter any darkness, is through light.

"The lights of the Hanukkah menorah, and shedding light, and bringing warmth to our environment, which is what's symbolized by the lights of Hanukkah, is the best response to any darkness, including the darkness of hatreds," he said.

Landa said any and all celebrators of light are welcome.