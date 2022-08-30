St. Louis job center creates initiative to certify commercial drivers for free

The average cost for these trainings is between $5,000 and $7,000.

ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, also known as SLATE, announced a new effort to increase the number of fully-trained and certified commercial drivers in St. Louis.

It's launching an initiative called, 'Skill Up St. Louis 100-Day Challenge: CDL Edition'.

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 10, 2022, SLATE will offer a 4-week CDL (Commercial Driver's License) training program at no cost.

The agency will provide students with career guidance and job readiness training, help purchase supplies, materials and uniforms.

Once the program is complete, it will also offer job placement assistance.

The average cost for the training is between $5,000 to $7,000. The training includes classroom lectures and hands-on experiences.

Commercial drivers are needed for jobs like picking up refuse, driving city and school buses and repairing roads.

Currently, there are 42 positions open at the city's refuse department.

That's why the city found another way to tackle the trash and refuse problem.

Earlier this month, the city announced a $3,000 bonus for new refuse workers.

About the program:

160 hours of classroom instruction, road skills, and driving practice

FMCSA-approved training conducted by experienced instructors

No commercial driving experience needed

Classes start every week

Class A CDL test

Requirements:

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid U.S. Driver's License

Reside in St. Louis City or St. Louis County

Have a high school diploma or equivalency

If you are interested, you can call (314) 589-8000 to schedule an appointment or head to SLATE's office, located at 1520 Market Street, Ste. 3050, Missouri 63103.

Its office is open Monday through Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, except Wednesdays, from 9 am to 5 pm.