Job fair to be held in St. Louis area Thursday

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Looking for a new job? A job fair will be held in the St. Louis area this week and several companies are looking to hire workers.
JobNewsUSA.com is hosting the hiring event at Orlando Gardens Events and Conference Center at 2050 Dorsett Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 27.
Some of the companies attending include:
- Balchem
- Bankers Life
- Bethesda Health
- Express Employment Professionals
- Francis Howell School District
- Friendship Village STL
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Hart Dushaj Agency
- Hudson Services
- Lutheran Senior Service
- NHC-National HealthCare
- Northstar Insurance Advisors, LLC
- Northwestern Mutual
Participants must register for a specific time slot to attend the fair and will have to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Parking and admission are free.
Click here for more information.