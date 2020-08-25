Job fair to be held in St. Louis area Thursday

The hiring event will be held at Orlando Gardens Events and Conference Center on Aug. 27

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Looking for a new job? A job fair will be held in the St. Louis area this week and several companies are looking to hire workers.

JobNewsUSA.com is hosting the hiring event at Orlando Gardens Events and Conference Center at 2050 Dorsett Village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Some of the companies attending include:

Balchem

Bankers Life

Bethesda Health

Express Employment Professionals

Francis Howell School District

Friendship Village STL

GlaxoSmithKline

Hart Dushaj Agency

Hudson Services

Lutheran Senior Service

NHC-National HealthCare

Northstar Insurance Advisors, LLC

Northwestern Mutual

Participants must register for a specific time slot to attend the fair and will have to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Parking and admission are free.