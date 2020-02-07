Job fair to be held in St. Louis area next week

The hiring event will be held at Orlando Gardens Events and Conference Center on July 9

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Looking for a new job? A job fair will be held in the St. Louis area next week and dozens of companies are looking to hire workers.

JobNewsUSA.com is hosting the hiring event at Orlando Gardens Events and Conference Center at 2050 Dorsett Village from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 9.

Jobseekers can meet one-on-one with recruiters and hiring managers who are hiring for immediate openings, according to the website. Positions that are available range from entry-level to management in various industries.

Health and safety guidelines for the event:

You must register for a specific time slot to attend the job fair (you will not be permitted to enter outside that time frame due to social distancing guidelines)

As an attendee, you are required to wear a mask at all times

Refrain from shaking hands with employers

Utilize hand sanitation stations throughout the venue

If you are sick, do not attend

Here are some tips for success:

Dress professionally for the event

Practice your personalized pitch which should summarize your skills and experience

Make a good first – and lasting – impression with each recruiter

In order to the attend the event, you must register by clicking here. Parking and admission are both free.

For more information call (636) 489-5400.