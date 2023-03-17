St. Louis jury orders freight firm to pay $15M to mother of man who drowned in Mississippi River

A St. Louis Circuit Court jury on March 15 awarded Love $15 million.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Wednesday ordered a river freight firm to pay the mother of a man who drowned on the Mississippi River $15 million.

Casey Redmond, who was working for St. Louis-based Osage Marine Services, fell into the Mississippi and drowned on Dec. 15, 2019, court records say. His body hasn't been found.

A lawsuit filed in 2021 by Redmond's mother, Candace Love, alleged that Osage assigned Redmond to work with a supervisory employee who tested positive for drugs immediately after the incident, and failed to act promptly to rescue Redmond. She also alleged that Osage's equipment "was not reasonably fit for its intended use."

Osage, in a court filing in March, admitted that the supervisor tested positive for marijuana, and that Love had "adduced sufficient evidence to support her allegation that (Osage) failed to provide Redmond with a safe workplace..." Love is represented by Patrick Bader.

