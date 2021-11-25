St. Louis kid entrepreneur needs help replacing stolen van

How you can help "Mr. Fresh" Joshua Danrich keep his air freshener business going

ST. LOUIS — You may remember Rene Knott introducing you to St. Louis' own Mr. Fresh or maybe you've seen his air fresheners in Schnucks.

"I put my heart and soul into this business and my scents last for days," Joshua Danrich tells 5 On Your Side, "The kind of scents that I have are yellow rose, black gold, cool breeze, baby powder, jasmine and vanilla."

He sells those scents online, but also in stores at 15 Schnucks in St. Louis. Joshua and his mom were heading out to stock one of those stores in October when their delivery van was stolen.

"Someone jumped in our car and drove off very fast," Joshua Danrich tells 5 On Your Side. He was loading up the van, stepped inside to get another bin and like that, the van was gone.

"This was a very devastating day for me," Joshua said. Needing the van to make deliveries, Joshua and his mom Shay are now depending on neighbors to help them.