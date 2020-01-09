x
St. Louis airport to receive $7M in federal grants

The City International Airport and Joplin Regional Airport will also receive money
Credit: UPI
The uniquely shaped series of buildings that makeup the St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on its 100th birthday in St. Louis on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The oldest municipal airport in the country, was created on June 18, 1920, by Major Albert Bond Lambert and bought by the City of St. Louis eight years later. In 1956, Minoru Yamasaki's iconic arched terminal opened, becoming the forerunner of many modern airline terminals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport will be receiving more than $7 million in federal grant money for taxiway reconstruction.

The Trump Administration is awarding more than $1.2 billion in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

These Missouri airports will be receiving grants:

  • Kansas City International Airport – $7,907,978 for taxiway rehabilitation.
  • Joplin Regional Airport – $7,869,866 for taxiway reconstruction.
  • St. Louis Lambert International Airport – $7,071,030 for taxiway reconstruction.

“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA administrator Stephen M. Dickson.

Since January 2017, The Trump Administration has given $13.5 billion to airports across the country to improve infrastructure and safety, according to a press release. This year, $10 billion was given in economic assistance to airports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

