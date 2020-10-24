St. Louis buildings, landmarks lit in purple for Alzheimer's awareness

The Alzheimer’s Association St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Oct. 24 and will look different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Buildings and landmarks in St. Louis are illuminated in purple this weekend to raise awareness for Alzheimer's.

The Alzheimer’s Association St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Oct. 24 and will look different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of its usual large public event in downtown St. Louis, participants will walk in their own neighborhoods, parks and trails.

A spokesperson for the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Missouri Chapter said more than 1,000 people are expected to be out on Saturday across the St. Louis area to show their support.