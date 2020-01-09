Large house fire prompts evacuations in St. Louis

The fire department reported no one was living in the house at the time. There were people living in a home next door. They were safely evacuated

ST. LOUIS — A large fire prompted evacuations in a north St. Louis neighborhood Tuesday morning.

St. Louis Fire Department firefighters responded at about 5:30 a.m. to the 4500 block of Newberry Terrace for a two-story brick house fire.

Video posted on Twitter by the fire department showed large flames shooting out of the windows from the first floor through the roof and from the front of the house to the back.

The fire department reported no one was living in the house at the time. There were people living in a home next door. They were safely evacuated.

St. Louis fire officials said they were using defensive techniques to try to put out the flames, and all firefighters were working outside the collapse zone.