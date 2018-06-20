ST. LOUIS – Governor Parson will be in St. Louis on Wednesday.

He’ll meet with St. Louis area top employers, Boeing, Schnuck Markets, Regional Business Council, Washington University and Mercy Hospital. Parson will also meet with St. Louis County Executive, Steve Stenger.

On Thursday, Parson will head to Washington D.C. to meet with with the Secretary Acosta, Department of Labor, Secretary Elaine Chao, Department of Transportation and with senior officials from the Department of Commerce and the Small Business Administration. Parson was supposed to join a group of governors to have lunch with President Trump, but Trump canceled the lunch.

