ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis lawyer is facing criminal charges after allegedly sexually abusing a client at his office.

According to police, Joseph V. Neill, 66, was representing the woman at the time of the incidents.

Court documents say on September 29, 2018, Neill took the woman's hand and placed it on top of his penis over his clothing twice.

Both instances happened at his Hampton Avenue office, according to court records. Once was at the copy machine. The other time was in his office.

Court documents allege that once Neill's hand was over the victim's hand, he made her move her hand back and forth over his genital area.

Police say the woman did not consent to any of the actions and was upset by what happened.

Neill is charged with second-degree sexual abuse. He is due in court for a hearing on April 24.