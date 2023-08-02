'We're getting different results': St. Louis leaders react to Emerson Electric staying in the region

The global automation company announced it would be leaving its long-time home in Ferguson last fall.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — After a nationwide search to figure out where to put its new headquarters, Emerson Electric announced it will continue calling the Gateway to the West home on Wednesday.

Last fall, the global automation company said it would be leaving its long-time home on Florissant Avenue in Ferguson.

The Fortune 500 company manufactures products and provides engineering services for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets.

They released a statement Wednesday saying "We are actively exploring locations in the area, and we are eager to work with business and civic leaders to bolster the strength of the St. Louis region."

Greater St. Louis Inc. CEO Jason Hall is glad to be recognized as an organized community committed to this company's future and growth.

"They are seeing this region move on international air service. In fact CEO Lal Karsanbhai was a major leader in helping us land that flight from Lufthansa," Hall said.

More than 1,300 people have held jobs there and Hall has hope for more employment.



“Part of committing to inclusive growth is making sure we're reducing barriers so that people have access to these next-generation technology opportunities we're creating," he said.

The company has not said whether it will move to the city or remain in the County, or even a timeline for its global headquarters.

Emerson's decision to stay in the St. Louis region is a big deal for a couple of reasons.

One, it keeps that historical partnership with the many grassroots organizations Emerson has supported over the years.

It also shines a light on the idea that the Metro is ready for the growth that this company and others like it need to thrive.

"We're leading differently. We're working differently. and we're getting different results," Hall said.

Statement from County Executive Page on Emerson Announcement