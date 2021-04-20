'Accountability, but it is not yet justice' | St. Louis area leaders react after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday, the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial returned a guilty verdict on all three counts in the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Bystander video viewed around the world, and multiple police body cameras, captured Chauvin kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds in the street outside Cup Foods that night. He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, and Judge Peter Cahill later reinstated a third-degree murder charge against him.
The jurors seated for the Chauvin trial began deliberating after a full day of closing arguments on Monday. They ended at 8 p.m. and resumed Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. The verdict was announced Tuesday afternoon, and Chauvin was taken from the courtroom in handcuffs after his bail was revoked.
Many leaders in the St. Louis area reacted to the verdict in the moments after it was handed down.
U.S. Representative Cori Bush, who has led marches in Ferguson and St. Louis before winning a seat in the House of Representatives, called the result was "accountability, but it is not yet justice."
"Justice, for us, is saving lives," she said Tuesday afternoon.
State Representative Rasheen Aldridge was a political outsider who gained national attention during the Ferguson protests. Now, he represents his district in the Missouri House. Before the verdict, he said America was on trial, and tweeted his response after the verdict was announced.
Civil rights activist and community leader Rev. Darryl Gray said the verdict was a "continuation of the Movement."
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
"For the last 9 1/2 minutes of George Floyd's life, he repeatedly yelled the words "please," "momma" and ''l can't breathe." Had Chauvin merely checked to ensure that Mr. Floyd was breathing properly or readjusted his position so that he could, he would not have died, the nation if not the world would not have erupted in protest and we would not have needed to brace ourselves for today's verdicts. Failing to check on the physical wellbeing of people in our custody is a violation of Department policy, a breach of the law with respect to first responders, a contradiction of the oath to which we swear and a departure from basic human decency. Today's verdicts were appropriate and proper. Now is the time to begin the process of mending the broken relationship which exists between our Department and the community that we serve."
The Ethical Society of Police, the membership organization that represents mostly Black officers in the St. Louis area provided the following statement:
"The guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was just a pebble in the ocean. There must be law enforcement reform to prevent tragic death like this from continuing to happen. We as minorities are growing tired of being victims at the hand of rough law enforcement officers. We are tired of being victims of systemic prejudice and racism against us.
"This victory is small but historical. Yet, why should we be thankful for something that is right? Why should we be thankful when George Floyd doesn't have his life or his future. We all need to continue to fight for a change. We need a change in law enforcement policy. We need a change that recognizes minorities as productive citizens in society. We need change to end this systemic racism."
More lawmaker responses
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
“No courtroom can ever replace a life, but it can and should deliver justice. Today, the jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial honored that truth.
“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd, who deserve to have him alive today. I’m also thinking of all our Black communities and other communities of color who see their children or their parents or themselves in George Floyd, and Daunte Wright, and Adam Toledo, and Breonna Taylor, and Laquan McDonald.
“This verdict marks an important milestone on the journey to justice, but the fullest measure of progress is how we deliver accountability, safety and meaningful change.
“In Illinois, we are addressing law enforcement reform, criminal justice reform, economic opportunity, educational equity and health care.
“We can and must make progress every day until we have a state and a nation and a justice system that truly serve everyone. And as long as there’s more work to be done, that’s what we’ll do.”
St. Louis Board of Aldermen members