St. Louis leaders, residents react after Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — It was a silent protest against a highly-charged issue so many people are passionate about.

"Obviously I'm upset," said abortion rights supporter Cheyney Evans, who lives in the Collinsville area.

"Just disappointment and frustration," said abortion rights supporter Marlena Holmes, who also lives in Collinsville.

Dozens of abortion rights supporters didn't say a word during their demonstration in the heart of downtown Belleville on Saturday.

Instead, they let their signs speak for them.

From "abortion is health care" to "I stand with Planned Parenthood," it's clear they liked nothing about the Supreme Court's historic decision to strike down Roe v. Wade after nearly 50 years.

"It's heartbreaking to live in a country now where your rights to access healthcare that you may need for a multitude of reasons are being stripped away," said Cheyney Evans.

"Work so hard to get to this point and then we go backwards," said Holmes.

On Saturday, 5 On Your Side spoke with one local lawmaker who echoes the demonstrators' thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision.

"Well, we knew it was coming, but I'm disheartened," said Democratic State Representative Trish Gunby of the 99th District in West St. Louis County.

Gunby, who is vying to unseat Republican Ann Wagner for Missouri's second congressional district, wants Congress to codify abortion rights as a way to address the high court's action.

"I'm sad. I'm mad. Many emotions. I believe rights have been stripped away from women," Gunby said.

"This is an historic moment for families, for mothers and for the precious unborn children who cannot protect themselves," said Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner at a Friday press conference.

And there's more reaction to the landmark ruling.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell is one of dozens of elected prosecutors who say they would refuse to prosecute those seeking, assisting or providing abortions.

In a joint statement, the prosecutors said: "Enforcing abortion bans runs counter to the obligations and interests we are sworn to uphold."

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office said in a statement that the Supreme Court's decision "will have devastating consequences for women and and families throughout our nation, state and city."