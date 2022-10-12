St. Louis LGBTQ+ community reacts to Respect for Marriage Act signing

The legislation enshrines federal protections for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — The "Respect for Marriage Act" is awaiting President Biden's signature. The legislation enshrines federal protections for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples.

"We've had many highs and many lows with marriage equality," PROMO Missouri Executive Director Katy Erker-Lynch said.

Erker-Lynch said the Respect for Marriage Act is a step in the right direction.

"As a personal individual who is engaged to another man currently, where some might be jubilant, it is still nevertheless a bit fatiguing," 12th Ward Alderman Bill Stephens said.

Stephens and Erker-Lynch believe there's more work to be done.

"With the Dobbs decision it became very clear that Obergefell was not enough," Erker-Lynch said.

This new legislation protects same-sex and interracial marriage even if the Supreme Court were to decide to revisit Obergefell vs. Hodges.

"We're one of the 35 states that does not have marriage equality in our constitution, in our statutes," she said.

After Missouri quickly made abortions illegal after Roe vs. Wade was overturned, the local LGBTQ+ community feared another overturn.

"The state of Missouri's constitution explicitly defines marriage as one man and one woman," Stephens said. "It would absolutely be a very similar case to a Dobbs v. Jackson decision which overturned Roe vs. Wade."

Most Republicans opposed the legislation, including Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, whose own nephew came out to her this past February.

"Today, a United States Congresswoman, my Aunt Vicky, started crying because gay people like me can get married," Andrew Hartzler said in a TikTok.

He added clips of his "Aunt Vicky" speaking.

"I hope that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," she said through tears.

Despite opposition, Erker-Lynch said being in a queer family is something she will always value.

"We've always celebrated our marriage, we've always celebrated our love," she said.

And Stephen said, no matter what community you are a part of, it is a reminder that these laws are not set in stone.

"These rights that some of us fight for but that some of us are born with, exist only as long as we allow them to exist."