St. Louis library administration building evacuated after receiving suspicious package

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Public Library’s administration building was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after receiving a suspicious package.
The building, located at 1415 Olive Street in downtown St. Louis, is not an open public library branch.
The library contacted law enforcement and is working with them in their investigation, a library spokesperson told 5 On Your Side.
No other information about this incident has been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.