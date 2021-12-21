$50M will help build, renovate 600 low-incoming housing units in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis announced Tuesday it has received nearly $50 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits.
The funds will go toward affordable housing construction, renovation and preservation of nearly 600 units across the city, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office announced in a news release.
“Expanding affordable housing is critical for St. Louis working families,” Jones said in the release. “Addressing root causes of crime like housing instability will make St. Louis safer, and the resources my administration has procured will help increase the availability of affordable housing in our city.”
The projects receiving funding include:
- The Brewery Apartments - 139 rehab units
- Baden School Apartments - 50 rehab units
- Hillvale Apartments - 146 rehab units
- Marquette Homes - 60 new and rehab units
- Metropolitan Village Apartments - 147 rehab units
- Elliot Place - 39 new units
- 48 Fields Place at Natural Bridge - 50 new units
Jones is partnering with the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the US Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) to add new units of affordable housing into the development pipeline by Dec. 31, 2022.