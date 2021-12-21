$50M will help build, renovate 600 low-incoming housing units in St. Louis

"Expanding affordable housing is critical for St. Louis working families," St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis announced Tuesday it has received nearly $50 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

The funds will go toward affordable housing construction, renovation and preservation of nearly 600 units across the city, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office announced in a news release.

“Expanding affordable housing is critical for St. Louis working families,” Jones said in the release. “Addressing root causes of crime like housing instability will make St. Louis safer, and the resources my administration has procured will help increase the availability of affordable housing in our city.”

The projects receiving funding include:

The Brewery Apartments - 139 rehab units

Baden School Apartments - 50 rehab units

Hillvale Apartments - 146 rehab units

Marquette Homes - 60 new and rehab units

Metropolitan Village Apartments - 147 rehab units

Elliot Place - 39 new units

48 Fields Place at Natural Bridge - 50 new units