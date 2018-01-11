ST. LOUIS — It seems St Louis is finally coming up with another solution to trash problems across the city.

They're allowing you to drop off your trash yourself, at two transfer stations, up to 12 times per year no matter the month under a new policy Mayor Lyda Krewson initiated.

You used to only be able to drop it off once a month.

The two transfer locations at 201 North Humboldt Avenue and 4100 South First Street are now operating seven days a week, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A couple important tips to remember:

Bring your driver’s license or state ID, showing you live in St. Louis city, and a recent combined Water/Solid Waste Fee statement

Prior to arrival, review the full list of what will be accepted and what will ​not be accepted for disposal by clicking here.

© 2018 KSDK